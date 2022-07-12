Head-To-Head Analysis: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 40.51% 11.09% 1.21%

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.43 $898.88 million N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 6.91 $86.51 million $3.31 16.83

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 2 0 2.67 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.65%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Akbank T.A.S. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

