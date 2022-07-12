Head-To-Head Comparison: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Markel (NYSE:MKL)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) and Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 11.39% 14.84% 3.36% Markel 14.33% 6.30% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Markel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.39 billion 0.97 $2.37 billion $7.27 9.05 Markel $12.85 billion 1.39 $2.43 billion $127.97 10.27

Markel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $81.15, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Markel has a consensus target price of $1,525.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Markel.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Markel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. The company's Reinsurance segment offers transaction, healthcare, and environmental impairment liability; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, tube and tank trailers, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes, handbags, and architectural products. This segment also provides consulting, and other types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, crane rental, fire protection, and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment provides healthcare, leasing and investment services, as well as operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. it also manages funds with third parties. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

