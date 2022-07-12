Head to Head Contrast: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) versus Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 18.58% 8.12% 0.81% Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Northwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.62%. Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.05 $15.42 million $1.63 9.97 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.89 $11.90 million $0.86 14.01

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through 12 full-service branches and a lending center in Seattle. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

