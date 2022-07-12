Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after acquiring an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

