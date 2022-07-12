Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 330,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,243,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 441,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

