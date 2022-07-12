Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,595.85 ($18.98) and last traded at GBX 1,604 ($19.08). 15,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 92,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,614 ($19.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,685.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,887.90.

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,727 ($20.54) per share, with a total value of £17,270 ($20,539.96). Also, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,742 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £5,226 ($6,215.51). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,600 over the last 90 days.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

