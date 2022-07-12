HEX Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. HEX has a total market cap of $5.96 billion and $5.87 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00420694 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.02106634 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005652 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HEX Coin Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

HEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.