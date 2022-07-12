Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE:HIL opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.74. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.54.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.
About Hill International (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
