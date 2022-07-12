Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.26

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.69. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

