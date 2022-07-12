HOPR Reaches Market Cap of $25.50 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $25.50 million and $2.51 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00107554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

