Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 31325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 33% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

