Idavoll Network Price Up 1% This Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

