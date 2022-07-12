iExec RLC Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004499 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $70.76 million and $8.92 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.91 or 0.99970121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002822 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

