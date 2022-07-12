iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of IHRT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $843.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.26 million. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

