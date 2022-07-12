ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 13.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 21,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,191,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.