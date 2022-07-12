ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 13.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 21,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,191,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
