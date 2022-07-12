Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $198,396.61

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $198,396.61 and $16,186.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

