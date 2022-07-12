InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in InMode by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 315.9% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 250.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in InMode by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 59,395 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

