Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $27.34.
