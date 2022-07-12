Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Buys 1,925 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 30 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $345.00.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,990 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $160,166.70.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,645. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. The business had revenue of $376.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 53.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 375,485 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 296,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

