Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Papanek Julie Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 519,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,082,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

