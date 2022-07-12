Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00.

SSRM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $42,169,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 173.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after buying an additional 1,324,571 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

