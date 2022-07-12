Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

