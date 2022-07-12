Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,089,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,867,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,704,649.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

