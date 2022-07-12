Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.