Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

