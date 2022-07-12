Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Lowered to €2.90 at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.80) to €2.40 ($2.40) in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.00 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.10) to €2.90 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 572,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,696. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

