Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

