Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.