Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Raised by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.08. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,249. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.57 and a 52 week high of $374.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.47 and its 200 day moving average is $327.59.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

