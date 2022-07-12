Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 12th (ABF, ABNB, AO, AZN, BLU, BME, BOO, BRK, CP, GAU)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 12th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £115 ($136.77) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.57) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $227.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($27.95) target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.