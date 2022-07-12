Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 12th (ABF, ABNB, AO, AZN, BLU, BME, BOO, BRK, CP, GAU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 12th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £115 ($136.77) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.57) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $227.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($27.95) target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.