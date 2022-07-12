Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) recently:

7/7/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $24.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

6/1/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 444,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,648,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

