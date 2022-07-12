Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) recently:
- 7/7/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $24.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
Shares of PINS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 444,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,648,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Featured Stories
