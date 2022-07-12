iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $8.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.59.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

