IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

