iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

