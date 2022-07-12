iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 522,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,638,348. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.41 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

