iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

