iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

