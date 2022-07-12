iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lessened by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,250,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.