iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.