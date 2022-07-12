iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lifted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.