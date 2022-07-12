iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

