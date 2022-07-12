iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Boosted by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,793. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.