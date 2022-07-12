iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

