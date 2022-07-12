iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. 69,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

