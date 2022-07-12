iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,923. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

