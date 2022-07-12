J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.05.

JBHT opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

