J Michael Dodson Sells 32,817 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QMCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,207. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QMCO. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

