Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 219,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

