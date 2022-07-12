Jeff Desroches Sells 15,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE BJ traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.