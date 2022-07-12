Jeff Desroches Sells 15,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

