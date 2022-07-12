Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

BK opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 153,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

